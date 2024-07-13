LONDON
London

    • Crews remain on scene of smoldering barn putting out buried fires

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    London fire crews remained on the scene of a large barn fire today, working to ensure the blaze was extinguished for good.

    The hay fire at a London farm on Old Victor Road ignited on Thursday evening, and kept crews busy into Friday. The building was reported to be “a total loss” by District Chief Peter Vandermeyden.

    The blaze attracted the attention of many, with passengers in vehicles travelling along Highway 401 on Thursday evening showing the scale of the blaze.

    Drivers looking south from the 401 saw a wall of flames on July 11, 2024. (Source: UnderwoodA398/X)

    The crews working on the scene today were hoping to make sure that the blaze did not reignite, digging out and extinguishing hidden fires within the damaged structure with the help of an excavator.

