Parkwood institute sees three units affected by COVID outbreak

The Finch Family Mental Health Care Building at St. Joseph’s hospital in London, Ont., as seen on June 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The Finch Family Mental Health Care Building at St. Joseph’s hospital in London, Ont., as seen on June 15, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Three COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Parkwood Institute.

The first outbreak was declared on June 28, with two more subsequently declared on July 2. With three units and 14 confirmed patients affected, outbreak measures are in place, although visitors are still allowed into the facility.

Those affected only have mild symptoms.

