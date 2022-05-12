Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman

Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.

Through examination of surveillance footage, police say they were able to identify a second vehicle, a grey Ford Fusion, believed to be connected to the homicide.

The vehicle was seen travelling with an already recovered black Volkswagon Jetta on the day of the incident and investigators believe the suspects left the city in the Ford Fusion.

Osman Ali Afandy, 23, of the Greater Toronto Area was arrested in Regina, Saskatchewan on Wednesday and has been charged by London police with first degree murder.

In a release issued by police on Thursday, investigators now say they believe Afandy is the person in the image of the lone male released to the media on April 21, and that he was the driver of that vehicle.

Police also say the investigation is continuing, including further investigation of the two males seen in the photo released to the media on March 29. which also features the Volkswagen Jetta.

On May 4, police reported that Ammar Patel, 18, from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques

Marques was fatally shot around 7:50 p.m., on Sept. 14, 2021 as she returned to her home in north London.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.