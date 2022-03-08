Suspect charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting peace officer after Walkerton, Ont. disturbance

A Bruce County man has been charged with several offences including two counts of assault with a weapon following a disturbance in Walkerton, Ont.

OPP were called to a property on Irishwood Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old Municipality of Brockton resident was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault a peace officer

Mischief over $5,000

The accused was scheduled for a court date on Monday.