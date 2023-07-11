Suspect arrested in sexual assault investigation

A sexual assault investigation by London, Ont. police has resulted in a number of charges for one man.

At about 5:15 p.m. Monday, police said a woman and two other individuals were in a park off Brandy Lane Road in the city’s north-west end. A male then allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, and she and the accused fell to the ground.

Police said the woman was able to get free from the male, but he had exposed himself to her.

A citizen saw the assault and contacted police while the suspect fled the area on foot.

Police said they found the suspect a short distance away and was arrested after a short chase.

One officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries that did not need medical attention.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries due to the assault.

Police said the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

A 37-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault, resisting arrest, disarming a police officer, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The accused has a scheduled court date.