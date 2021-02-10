LONDON, ONT -- Irene Deschenes was 10 years old when she suffered abuse at the hands of Father Charles Sylvestre in the early 1970’s, now decades later the Supreme Court of Canada is ruling on whether or not she can reopen her civil suit.

The abuse at the hands of Sylvestre lasted for two years at St. Ursula Catholic School in Chatham, Ont.

In 2000 Deschenes settled a civil suit with the Roman Catholic Diocese of London for $66,000 after lawyers fees.

In 2006 Sylvestre pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 47 children in parishes across southern Ontario. He died in prison a year later.

At the time it was revealed that the diocese had knowledge of allegations against Sylvestre a decade prior to Deschenes’ abuse.

Deschenes and her lawyers say that information was never given to them and so she sought to reopen her civil suit.

In 2018 an Ontario Court of Justice ruled in her favour but the Diocese of London appealed the ruling to the Ontario Court of Appeal.

That ruling was upheld so Diocese appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Their decision is expected on Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

In a statement sent to the media Dechenes says the ongoing legal battles impact her ability to heal.

Police reports dating back to 1962 alleged that Sylvestre assaulted three young girls.

In September those taking part in a vigil outside of St. Peter’s Basilica in downtown London, Ont. urged the Diocese to drop its appeal.

Deschenes and her supporters will be holding a virtual press conference Thursday morning following the ruling.

Statement from Irene Deschenes:

This continued legal bullying impacts my ability to heal. Child sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic priest is a life sentence. I have no choice but to deal with the devastating effects. The Church continues to fight me in costly legal battles rather than take responsibility. How long will the Pope continue to use the incredible power and wealth of the church to protect their interests, as if they are the victims?

It has been almost 30 years since I approached the diocese to tell them one of their own had harmed me. Not once in these many years has anyone with authority come to comfort me. Instead of calling their lawyers, the right thing thirty years ago is still the right thing for them to do today. Ask me honestly; “How can we help you heal Irene? What do you need?”

Regardless of the ruling on Thursday. I am still here. I am still waiting.