Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
"She couldn't walk and then she flopped down. She pancaked, starfished down, and had a lot of saliva. We called the vet right away and said we're bringing her," said Izzy's owner, Erica Dunt.
Izzy collapsed during a walk at the Klondyke Sports fields south of Grand Bend about a week and a half ago.
She was very sick and spent the night at the vet's office on an IV, trying to flush her system after a urine sample, which Erica said looked like black coffee, determined Izzy had ingested something containing a lot of THC, a compound found in cannabis.
"The vet confirmed that and he had said that he's had a number of dogs come in. One ingested meth, which didn't turn out well, and the dog did die," said Dunt.
While the Dunts can't be entirely certain on exactly what Izzy ingested, it must have had a high potency, because essentially, Izzy overdosed on drugs.
"We don't know what it was or how much it was, but it was clearly, a lot," said Dunt and her husband Phil.
Erica and Phil Dunt throw a ball with their dog Izzy, who accidentally ingested drugs at Klondyke Sports Fields near Grand Bend in August. Sept 5, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News Londno)
The family isn’t on an anti-drug crusade and they don't think Izzy was poisoned intentionally, they're simply asking those partaking in drugs to try and clean up after themselves to avoid this kind of situation.
"I'm kind of more nervous about the kids, because I don't know where it was. I've had friends who have said that their dogs have gotten into like a roach or gummies, and eaten it and had an experience like this. It wasn't as bad, but it happened to Izzy last year, too. So while I appreciate people can smoke or do gummies like, hey, you know, do what you like, but, just be aware that it can really hurt something else, an innocent," said Erica.
Izzy is back to herself now, but it was a scary couple days for the family, watching their dog overdose on drugs, while simply out for a walk.
