$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
The Affordable Housing Fund is providing low-interest and forgivable loans to help build hundreds of affordable homes – largely on the site of the site of the old Victoria Hospital.
The revitalization of the site is a point of pride for Mayor Josh Morgan, “This is often a partnership that I get asked about – like how did this come together, how did you as a city take what was an old hospital land that the province had, and somehow transition it into this transformative project that will reshape that part of the city?”
The current site is under development, but will see a massive boost with Thursday's funding announcement, September 5, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
The vision for the new community is a mixture of affordable and market average rent, alongside accessible and supportive housing for those with disabilities. Units will be available as early as 2025 – with construction on additional units continuing in the coming years.
When it comes to the current efforts of provincial and federal governments, there’s holes in programs that aim to meet affordable housing need. “As I speak I’m recalling stories of constituents I’ve met along the way, and it’s not good enough,” said MP for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos. “For that reason we’re collaborating with governments and the not-for-profit sector. It culminates in the announcement today of $130 million of federal funding for 370 units of new housing – congratulations to everybody in the room for making it happen.”
The project titled “Vision SoHo” is a direct reaction to the ongoing housing crisis, many levels of government came together to make this funding possible – including the federal government, City of London, Zerin Development Corporation and the London Affordable Housing Foundation to name a few.
“We need to build housing across the city – we know that there’s a housing crisis not only in our city, but across this province, and country,” said Morgan. “Partnering in a multitude of ways is how we solve it.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
BREAKING Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that spares President Joe Biden's son and his family another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.