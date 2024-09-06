LONDON
London

    • $800,000 in damages after fire in London

    Firefighters scope the attic of a building at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets for hotspots in an aerial truck, September 5, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) Firefighters scope the attic of a building at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets for hotspots in an aerial truck, September 5, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Share

    Damage is estimated at $800,000 after a fire at a vacant building in London.

    Around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 700 block of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street for a blaze at the multi-unit dwelling.

    No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News