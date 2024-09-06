$800,000 in damages after fire in London
Damage is estimated at $800,000 after a fire at a vacant building in London.
Around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 700 block of Dundas Street and Hewitt Street for a blaze at the multi-unit dwelling.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
