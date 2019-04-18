

Scott Miller, CTV London





It appears a third person has succumbed to a fentanyl overdose in the Grey County town of Hanover.

Hanover Police say that an unconcious 31-year-old woman they found at a home in Hanover on April 3, has died.

They are still awaiting the final toxicology report, but police say they suspect a fentanyl overdose contributed to her death.

She's the third person to die from a drug overdose in the town of 5,000 this year.

Police say the woman has been in the intensive care unit since April 3, but never regained consciousness.

Police are warning people to avoid illegal drugs, but if you do take them, not to take them alone and have a naloxone kit nearby.