

Scott Miller, CTV London





If the current pace continues, there will twice as many overdoses this year in Grey County than in 2018.

Grey County has averaged 50 drug overdoses the past two years, but in the first three months of 2019, Grey County EMS have been called to 27 drug overdoses, including two deaths in Hanover.

In response to the sudden spike in overdoses, the Grey-Bruce Health Unit distributed more than 40 naloxone kits to 'at risk' users/areas in the county.

