Officials investigating suspicious blaze on Adelaide Street
May 10, 2021
Suspicious fire in the 100-block of Adelaide St. N. on May 10, 2021. (@ONFireMarshal/Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police along with the fire department and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire on Adelaide Street.
It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street North.
No one was hurt. Damage is estimated at $100,000.
The fire is considered suspicious in nature. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.