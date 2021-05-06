WINGHAM, ONT. -- North Huron firefighters battled a stubborn barn blaze south of Wingham on Thursday.

The fire broke out on Reid Road, one road south of Wingham.

It started around 2:30 p.m. and was finally brought under control a few hours later.

Crews had to haul in water from Wingham, causing increased fire truck activity heading south out of town, throughout the afternoon.

There were no injuries and no livestock was lost, but the barn is considered a total loss.