LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews are on scene for a reported barn fire in the southwest end of the city near Highway 402.

Reports of the fire first came in just before 6:30 a.m. after multiple 9-1-1 calls reported the blaze in the area of Highway 402 and Colonel Talbot Road.

Once on scene crews confirmed that a barn was fully involved and began efforts to bring the fire under control.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story, more to come…