Fire crews battle structure fire near Highway 402 in southwest London
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:47AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:51AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- London fire crews are on scene for a reported barn fire in the southwest end of the city near Highway 402.
Reports of the fire first came in just before 6:30 a.m. after multiple 9-1-1 calls reported the blaze in the area of Highway 402 and Colonel Talbot Road.
Once on scene crews confirmed that a barn was fully involved and began efforts to bring the fire under control.
So far there have been no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story, more to come…