'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
A total of 59 high-ranking executives have departed the hospital, and 71 have been reassigned to lower paid positions, said interim CEO David Musyj.
“This is not easy on anybody. If you were to have one part of your job that truly sucks, this is it. It’s not good. There’s people at the end of the day here that are being impacted by this, and that’s terrible. It’s not a good feeling. A tonne of sleepless nights,” said Musyj.
The restructuring represents a 14 per cent reduction in the leadership structure at LHSC, and results in a cut of $14 million from the executive payroll, said Musyj.
And While Musyj said the cuts would not affect the quality of patient care, he did caution that cuts to frontline healthcare staff are not off the table, as a review of programming gets underway.
“That could possibly happen. I’m not ruling out anything right now. What I’m saying is I don’t want it to be assumed that’s where we’re going. But again, we’re not going to pre-judge that,” said Musyj.
The spending review, which took 90 days, comes as the hospital stares down a projected $150 million deficit for next year. Two years ago, the provincial government issued the hospital a budget waiver, allowing it five years to balance the books
“So we have a little bit of rope to work with, but not a lot,” said Musyj.
Musyj was seconded from Windsor Regional Hospital earlier this year, temporarily taking over from CEO Jackie Schleifer Taylor. This past June, the hospital announced she was no longer employed at LHSC. Her departure left the LHSC Board of Directors to take heat for allowing executive leadership ranks to swell under her leadership. Musyj said that won’t happen again under new protocols.
“We will also be ensuring future CEOs cannot change this new organizational structure without awareness and support from the Board of Directors and physician leadership,” he stated.
Musyj did announce one new hire. Nick Vlacholias, current president at Brockville General Hospital, will be brought on at LHSC in November as Chief Financial Officer and VP of Facilities.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
BREAKING Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that spares President Joe Biden's son and his family another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.