LONDON, ONT. -- There’s no question that musical artists are among those most hit hard by the pandemic, but there's a push underway that could help.

Live performances like Sunfest have been cancelled or changed to virtual events, however a new online endeavor will showcase talent from around the globe later this month.

“This is an incredible collaborative project among nine festivals from all over the world,” says Alfredo Caxaj, the artistic director of Sunfest. “It's going to be called Culturas 360, meaning the whole world.”

Caxaj says Sunfest is spearheading the new online project, “From Chile to Havana, from Mexico to Mozambique, from Cape Verde to India, and we're proud to say Sunfest is taking the leading role in this.”

Caxaj says live musicial performers are among the sectors in our community most affected by the pandemic, so during the broadcast they will be asking for donations.

The performances for Culturas 360 will be online on March 27 and 28 at 8 p.m.

And if you’re wondering about TD Sunfest 2021, it's a go, either live at Victoria Park in London, virtually, or a hybrid of both from July 8 to 11.

Sunfest Board Member Paula Jesty says they are still working on the lineup.

“The team has continued to reach out into the international community finding new acts, working with different festivals and really just bringing that music back to TD Sunfest.”