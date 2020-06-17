LONDON, ONT. -- TD Sunfest won't be in Victoria Park this year, but it will be available on the screen of your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop from a number of sites.

COVID19 concerns have prompted organizers to offer online concerts July 10-11 from 7-9:30 p.m. each night, featuring a wide array of performers from around the world.

In fact, organizer say it will be the first opportunity for some locked down bands to play together since the pandemic began.

The artists performing include: Azagua, Black String, Colectro, Fränder, GranMah, Lucibela, Nano Stern, NVOZ, Balaklava Blues, Eagle Flight Singers, Five Alarm Funk, Le Vent du Nord, Miguel de Armas and Wesli.

Fans will be able to stream the event live through local media outlets, including this one, from Sunfest's Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on the social media sites for a number of sponsors and partners.

TD Sunfest Executive Director Alfredo Caxaj said in a statement, "We wish we could have offered the full TD Sunfest experience in Victoria Park; however, under very challenging circumstances, we are adapting to a new virtual format, which we hope will extend our global reach and complement our established outdoor event going forward.”

Favourite vendors will also be available for shopping through a digital marketplace, and Londoners are encouraged to order takeout from their local restaurant to enjoy with the performances.

A full list of artists along with performance dates and times will be made available on the Sunfest website.