MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The popular Home County Music and Art Festival has been postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns.

It is the first major London festival to officially announce it will not be having a live event in 2021.

Organizers say the event, originally scheduled for July 16-18 will now take place in July 2022.

Home County Artistic Director Tim Fraser said in a statement, “The decision to postpone was very difficult, but necessary under the current uncertainty. While we will be looking forward to resuming our in-person festival in 2022, we are looking at ways to entertain virtually, as well as safely and responsibly in the coming year.”

In 2020, a free digital concert 'Stay Home County 46.5' was held instead of any in-person events due to the pandemic.

The festival usually draws over 50,000 people through Victoria Park, and organizers say it is still unclear if it will be safe to gather in those numbers this summer.

Officials added that the safety of festival-goers, volunteers, vendors and musicians is their priority.