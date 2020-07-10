MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- While COVID-19 cancelled the 47th edition of the Home County Music & Art Festival - you'll still be able to catch some top acts from the comfort of your own home.

Home County is the latest festival to announce it will go digital in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 'Stay Home County 46.5' event from 7-9:30 p.m. on July 16 and 17, will feature a dozen acts, both local and international.

On Thursday the acts include: Saidat, Julian Taylor, Megan Bonnell, Alash Ensemble, AHI and The Small Glories.

And on Friday you can hear: The Marrieds, Ken Yates, Leela Gilday, Wolf Saga, Terra Lightfoot and DJ NDN.

You'll be able to watch on Home County's website or on their Facebook page.

While the event is free, as with the usual festival, donations are appreciated and tax receipts available.

Home County is one of Ontario's longest continuously-running folk festivals, and the longest-running summer festival in the Forest City.