Two arrested in violent break-in in Sarnia that left one man with several stab wounds
LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police say a machete, hammer, and BB gun were among the weapons used in a violent home invasion that left two people injured including a man with several stab wounds.
Police were called to a residence on Montrose Street around 6:15 p.m. for a violent break and enter.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital by EMS with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A second victim sustained only minor injuries in the attack.
According to police two suspects, who were known to the victims, broke in and began attacking with a hammer, machete and a BB gun.
Police were able to locate the two suspects and place them under arrest.
A 30-year-old man from Sarnia is facing eight charges including assault with a weapon, break and enter, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
A 21-year-old Sarnia woman is facing four charges including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
Both suspects remain in custody.