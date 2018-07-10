

CTV London





A bitter and contentious labour dispute made a major step towards resolution Tuesday.

Roughly 350 striking miners at the world’s largest salt mine in Goderich and Compass Minerals are returning to the bargaining table.

The two sides will sit down Thursday morning for the first time since miners went on strike April 27.

The two sides have been at odds over mandatory overtime and benefits for months.

Frustrated miners barricaded the entrance to the mine last week to keep out replacement workers.

The company got a court order to get the barricade removed. Before things came even more intense, the two sides have agreed to talk again.

Peaceful picketing will proceed, but the barricades will come down.

Non bargaining unit personnel will have unimpeded access to the mine, but no replacement workers will be allowed to enter, while the union and company try and hammer out a new collective agreement.