Western University and the union representing its faculty have reached a tentative agreement just as a strike deadline expired.

The deal means there will be no disruption to classes, labs, tutorials and research. Both sides have agreed to recommend the deal to their respective members.

Ratification will also require approval from UWOFA membership and Western’s Board of Governors. Details of the tentative contract will not be released until after ratification.

About 1,650 full and part-time faculty members were set to go on strike if a deal was not reached by Friday.