LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford’s annual swan parade was much more subdued this year.

The only people present for the annual release on Tuesday were city staff.

Usually, hundreds of people turn out for the annual swan parade.

People line the route to guide the way for the swans.

The annual swan parade was scheduled for April 5, but was cancelled to abide by physical distancing protocols put in place due to concerns over COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the swans quietly made their way to the Avon River, with no crowds on hand.

John Brooks, a supervisor with Stratford’s Parks and Forestry department, took video of the swans release.

“The swans are part of our family here in Stratford. I hope this cheers people up for a bit,” says Brooks.