WINGHAM, ONT. -- Stratford city council is considering a committee motion to "no longer pursue" plans for a renewable natural gas plant at the city’s Water Pollution Control Plant.

The controversial plan could see as many as 16 trucks a day hauling in food scraps, meat trimmings and other organic material to Stratford from across Southwestern Ontario.

The plan would be to use the existing anaerobic digesters at the water treatment plant to produce methane, which would be turned into natural gas to power some area homes.

Some neighbours have expressed concern over the increased truck traffic and potential noise and smell.

The city says, if they get enough organics from neighbouring communities, the renewable gas plant could be turning a profit in as little as eight years.

Council will be addressing the $20+ million plan Monday night, including a motion from their Infrastructure, Transportation and Safety Committee to pull out of the project before it begins.