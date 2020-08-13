LONDON, ONT. -- A scary situation for a London man Thursday morning after police say his young child was found speaking to an intruder inside their home.

The homeowner heard his son talking to someone in their house on Trafalgar Street around 6:15 a.m.

Police say the man found the stranger near his child and the intruder was packing up items that belonged to residents of the home.

The homeowner scared off the suspect. Nobody was injured.

When officers arrived, a description of the man was provided. Police arrested him in the area of Hale and Trafalgar Streets.

A 36-year-old London man is charged with break and enter with intent.