LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are facing numerous charges after police say they took guns and other items from a Delhi residence.

Police say last Wednesday, the pair broke into the residence sometime between 3 and 7 p.m.

A Weatherby 20-gauge pump action shot gun and a .22-calibre bolt action rifle were taken, they say.

Other items allegedly removed included a black Samsung tablet, black safe, black and grey Nintendo, PlayStation3, Fitbit watch and Garmin Global Positioning System.

Following an investigation by the Norfolk OPP Crime Unit, a 21-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both of Norfolk County, were arrested and charged.