

CTV London





A homeowner was able to confront and subdue a would-be break-in suspect early Monday morning.

According to police a man broke into a workshop located on a private property on Culloden Line east of London around 3:30 a.m.

The homeowner awoke and confronted the suspect outside, leading to an eventual physical altercation.

The suspect was subdued by the time police arrived.

Police have charged a 45-year-old Woodstock man with several offences including assault and break and enter.