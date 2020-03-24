Stove fire causes $500,000 in damage near Blyth
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 6:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 24, 2020 6:01PM EDT
Apartment fire near Blyth Ont. on March 24, 2020. (Scott Miller/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A fire near Blyth caused extensive damage to an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.
North Huron fire crews arrived to a four unit apartment building with heavy smoke coming from the building.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just one unit, but extensive smoke and water damage was done to the entire apartment building.
Investigators say the fire started on a stove in one of the units, as a result of a cooking accident.
No one was hurt, but two dogs did perish in the blaze.
Damage is estimated at $500,000.