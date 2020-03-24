LONDON, ONT. -- A fire near Blyth caused extensive damage to an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

North Huron fire crews arrived to a four unit apartment building with heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just one unit, but extensive smoke and water damage was done to the entire apartment building.

Investigators say the fire started on a stove in one of the units, as a result of a cooking accident.

No one was hurt, but two dogs did perish in the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.