Owen Sound police identify woman killed in house fire
CTV News London Published Monday, March 23, 2020 12:31PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Owen Sound have identified the person killed in a house fire over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to a home on the east side of the city shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The lone occupant of the home was trapped inside the burning building.
Officers tried to enter, but were pushed back because of the heavy smoke.
Deborah Hood, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the fire is not suspicious and the investigation is now complete.