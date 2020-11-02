LONDON, ONT -- It was billed as a significant storm, and it proved to be correct as communities along the Lake Huron shoreline reported flooding, including Grand Bend.

Photos sent to CTV News London show flooding at the Grand Bend Yacht Club.

While the waters have since receded at one point River Road was covered in water as a storm surge moved in off the Lake due to high wind and waves.

Flood Warnings were issued Sunday afternoon in preparation for the storm.

The Maitland Conservation area said that waves as high as five metres were possible in areas along Lake Huron Sunday afternoon.

At its height, the storm brought sustained winds around 70 km/h and gusts up to 100 km/h were expected.

Witnesses say the newly opened White Caps takeout restaurant was surrounded by water.

It is unclear how extensive the damage will be once assessed.

CTV News has a reporter heading to the area Monday morning.

This is a developing story, more to come…