LONDON, ONT -- A Flood Warning has been issued for areas along Lake Huron including Goderich as a low-pressure system brings high waves, high winds, and lake effect snow.

A Wind Warning is also in place as winds of 50 km/h to 70 km/h are hammering the shoreline Sunday causing large waves. By the afternoon gusts up to 100 km/h are possible.

According to the Maitland Conservation area, waves up to five metres in height are possible during the peak of the storm.

Winds will decrease Monday but remain high at 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h.

A Wind Warnings are in place for London-Middlesex, Sarnia Lambton, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce.

Meanwhile Special Weather Statements for strong wind gusts are in place across southwestern Ontario.

People are advised to stay away from the Lake Huron shoreline.

The Maitland Conversation Flood Forecast Centre says this weekend’s event will be more significant that prior years and erosion is a serious concern in many areas.

The combination of high winds and strong waves will erode beaches and bluffs.

Flooding is expected in coastal areas such as Port Albert and the Goderich Port waterfront.

The current Flood Warning is expected to remain in place until Monday afternoon.