WINGHAM, ONT. -- Conservation authorities along the Lake Huron shoreline are issuing a Flood Watch for this weekend.

A low pressure system bringing high winds to the shoreline, will lead to high waves, and “continued widespread erosion” of both beaches and shoreline bluffs, Sunday through Tuesday, say the Ausable and Maitland Valley Conservation Authorities.

Peak gusts of 70 to 100 km/h are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

The conservation authorities say flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas. They also warn of shoreline bluff erosion, and movement of the lake bank.

The Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.