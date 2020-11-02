LONDON, ONT -- Bad dad jokes aside, London and surrounding regions saw their first taste of wintry weather Sunday evening, but blink and you might miss it.

Sunny warm temperatures will be returning to the area this week with highs in the teens and clear skies predicted.

It will be a marked difference from the windy whipped, snow filled evening we experienced Sunday.

While London saw wind and snow squall warnings, other areas such as Goderich, were also under Flood Warnings due to high winds along the coast of Lake Huron.

Those warnings are expected to remain in place until early afternoon Monday.

While the snow may seem beautiful, or horrifying depending on your feelings towards winter, it’s important to note that when an early snow hits many people may not yet be prepared with snow tires and other items.

Take extra caution on your commutes and check for any regional closures.

