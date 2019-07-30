Featured
Jail time for man who shut down Listowel's Main Street for hours
OPP 'contain' a home, shutting down Main Street in Listowel, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller , CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:45PM EDT
A man who locked down Listowel's Main Street for several hours earlier this year is heading to jail.
Nathan Chambers, 22, was at the centre of a police chase that led to a home in Listowel's downtown core this past February.
What followed was a six-hour standoff, including lockdowns at local scohols, that ultimately ended with Chambers in custody.
The court heard Chambers was under a court imposed curfew when he was spotted in Listowel, sparking the standoff.
He was under court-ordered prohibitions for his role in a stolen vehicle police chase a month earlier.
Chambers plead guilty to eight charges including flight from police and dangerous driving.
He was sentenced to a year in jail.