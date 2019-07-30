

Scott Miller , CTV London





A man who locked down Listowel's Main Street for several hours earlier this year is heading to jail.

Nathan Chambers, 22, was at the centre of a police chase that led to a home in Listowel's downtown core this past February.

What followed was a six-hour standoff, including lockdowns at local scohols, that ultimately ended with Chambers in custody.

The court heard Chambers was under a court imposed curfew when he was spotted in Listowel, sparking the standoff.

He was under court-ordered prohibitions for his role in a stolen vehicle police chase a month earlier.

Chambers plead guilty to eight charges including flight from police and dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to a year in jail.