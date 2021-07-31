LONDON, ONT. -- The emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed for part of the weekend because of a staffing shortage.

The shut down will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 and will re-open on Monday at 8 a.m.

Those requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1.

The closest ERs to Clinton Public Hospital are:

  •  Seaforth - HPHA – Seaforth Community Hospital
  •  Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital
  •  Exeter – South Huron Hospital
  •  Wingham – LWHA – Wingham & District Hospital