Staffing issues force ER department at Clinton Public Hospital to close this weekend
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 3:36PM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed for part of the weekend because of a staffing shortage.
The shut down will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 and will re-open on Monday at 8 a.m.
Those requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1.
The closest ERs to Clinton Public Hospital are:
- Seaforth - HPHA – Seaforth Community Hospital
- Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital
- Exeter – South Huron Hospital
- Wingham – LWHA – Wingham & District Hospital