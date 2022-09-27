Stabbing being investigated by LPS

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police.

Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

He told the homeowners he had been stabbed in the chest.

Middlesex-London Paramedic Service transported the man to hospital with several knife wounds.

London police spent more than an hour searching bushes and storm drains in the area for a weapon.

Ppolice say the investigation was reassigned to members of the Major Crime Section and is in its early stages.