

Brent Lale, CTV London





St. Thomas swimmer Gordie Michie has won his second gold medal at the World Special Olympic Games in Abu Dhabi.

Monday morning, Michie won the 50 metre butterfly in a personal best time of 27.38 seconds.

That golden time was a half-second better than the second place finisher from Korea.

It’s been an exciting couple of days for the local swimmer, after taking home gold in the 50 metre freestyle event over the weekend.