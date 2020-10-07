LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas police are on the lookout for a male suspect after another man reported having a gun pulled on him when he tried to breakup an assault.

Around midnight Wednesday police responded to a domestic dispute on Hiawatha Street near Owaissa Street.

According to police a man tried to intervene after witnessing the suspect assaulting a woman on the street.

The suspect pointed a gun at the man before fleeing.

The woman also fled the area before police arrived.

The male is described as white, slim build and having facial hair. He was wearing a backwards baseball hat, a green hoody, dark pants, sneakers and having a backpack with a single strap slung over his right shoulder to his left hip.

A photo released by police appears to show a man holding what may be a gun in his left hand.

If you have any information about this incident please contact STPS at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.