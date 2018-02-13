

CTV London





London police have charged an 18-year-old St. Thomas man after he allegedly posted photos of a teenage couple engaged in sex acts.

Police say the images of a boy and a girl, both under the age of 16, were posted to a Facebook account and shared with almost 800 people.

The suspect allegedly logged into one of the victim’s accounts last fall without permission and posted the graphic photos.

Last Friday, the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a Fairmont Avenue home in London.

On Monday, an 18-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with:

• Import/sell/distribute child pornography x 2

• Publish intimate image without consent x 2

• Mischief/obstruction of computer data

• Use, possess, traffic in a computer password to commit an indictable offence

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the alleged victims.