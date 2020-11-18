LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas City Council has been presented conceptual drawings and cost analysis of a new animal shelter with an adjacent dog park.

The location would be south of the Doug Tarry Complex on Southdale Line, and come with a total cost of $1.5M.

The project which will be included in the 2021 council budget package is comprised of $300,000 previously approved, new tax based contribution of $350,000, $200,000 development charges for sewer/water extensions and park amenities, $150,000 of partner municipality contributions, and an proposed private donation of $500,000.

City Councillor Joan Rymal has advocating for a new building to replace the current shelter at 100 Burwell Road.

"This building needs more than an upgrade, it needs a rebuild as its past its life cycle," says Rymal.

"It's not in a good location as the noise of the traffic scares the animals that are outside. There is trucks coming in and out, and there isn't a good dog run for perspective adopters."

Rymal's biggest issue with the current location is the pens. They don't have outside access.

"The main thing is the safety of the staff," says Rymal.

"Currently the staff have to handle the dog, and physically get them through the building to the outside. There have been dog bites, and injuries with staff, and we have to look at the health and safety of everybody."

However getting approval from the majority of council could be difficult.

"That big budget book gets put before us next week and we'll start to look at what is possible without stretching the taxpayers of the city of St. Thomas," says Joe Preston, St. Thomas' mayor.

"There is a lot of questions surrounding provincial funding, what's happening with COVID-19 and what's going forward from an economic point of view. We'll take a look and this council has been great at solving problems inside its own budget."

Preston says funds have been set aside during the past two budgets to renovate the current shelter. However with the upgrades needed and the location, that never got off the ground.

He says the current shelter does meet all the inspections.

"The estimate is 1M worth of cost," says Preston.

"Some of that is development cost, and the land it sits on but it is 1.5M for the total project. If we set aside $500,000 in fundraising it will be a $1M for the city of St. Thomas to have a new animal shelter."

Rymal feels having the conceptual drawings could help in raising funds.

She's also in favour of the proposed location which would give a third dog park to the city,

be close to the new walking trails and provide a bigger building which could be used for educational tours.

However she knows private fundraising could be tough during the pandemic.

"It's tight for everyone," says Rymal.

"We need council to look at it. We're grateful for the provincial and federal funding we've had to help with homelessness and housing, but there isn't outside funding for animal shelters. We need to look internally at that and see how we can manage it."