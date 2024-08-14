LONDON
London

    • Vigil to be held for Anna Bielli

    A vigil is being held tonight for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River.

    Anna Bielli's body was found in the river on Aug. 4 near Western University.

    She went into the water three days earlier and was swept away.

    Fire and police conducted an extensive search in the murky water long the banks and in the air.

    The vigil is set to start at 6:30 at Northbrae Public School.

