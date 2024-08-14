Former London Lightning player to run for U.S. Senate
A former London Lightning star and NBA player has won the Republican Senate primary in Minnesota.
Royce White played for the Lightning from 2016 to 2018 and won two NBL Canada championships.
He was league MVP in 2017 and was a first round pick by the Houston Rockets in 2012.
The populist candidate has recently made controversial comments about women and the gay and Jewish communities.
White will run against Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar in November.
Royce White of the London Lightning speaks to CTV News in May 2017. (CTV News file image)
