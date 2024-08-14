Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit

LONDON
    The fire damaged back of a unit at 1600 Culver Drive is seen on the morning of August 14, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The fire damaged back of a unit at 1600 Culver Drive is seen on the morning of August 14, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety.

    Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.

    At the back of unit 38, they encountered smoke pouring from a second-storey window.

    A video obtained by CTV News London shows firefighters tearing apart the window to increase ventilation.

    The blaze was brought under control quickly, but there was damage to the second floor, as well as portions of the first floor.

    Fire debris litters the back porch area.

    London Fire has confirmed to CTV that the fire was caused by an unattended candle. Currently there is no word on a damage estimate.

    Fortunately nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

