Previously missing 6 year old in St. Thomas, Ont. found by police

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. put out the call for help from the public in locating a 6-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

The child was last seen in the area of Southdale Lane and Bill Martyn Parkway at 12:15 p.m.

Residents saw an increased police presence in the south east area of the city as officers searched for the child - who was found just before 2:00 p.m.