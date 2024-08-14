LONDON
London

    • Previously missing 6 year old in St. Thomas, Ont. found by police

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    Police in St. Thomas, Ont. put out the call for help from the public in locating a 6-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

    The child was last seen in the area of Southdale Lane and Bill Martyn Parkway at 12:15 p.m.

    Residents saw an increased police presence in the south east area of the city as officers searched for the child - who was found just before 2:00 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News