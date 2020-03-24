LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas city councillor Linda Stevenson has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Stevenson was 62-years-old at the time of her death on Saturday March, 21.

The mother and grandmother was serving her second term as a member of the St. Thomas City Council.

She sat on several committees and boards while she served including:

Board of Management - Elgin Area Primary Water Supply System

Board of Management - St. Thomas Area Secondary Water Supply System

Court of Revision Drainage Petitions

Kettle Creek Conservation Authority

St. Thomas Public Art Committee

Stevenson was a trustee for the Thames Valley District School Board from 2000-2006.

She was also vice-chair for the LHIN from 2006-2012.

A public celebration of Stevenson’s life will be held in St. Thomas at a later date.