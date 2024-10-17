LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas Cardinals honoured at city hall

    The St. Thomas 16-U Cardinals were honoured at city hall on Oct. 16, 2024 for their Ontario Baseball Championship. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) The St. Thomas 16-U Cardinals were honoured at city hall on Oct. 16, 2024 for their Ontario Baseball Championship. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    A local baseball team was honoured at St. Thomas City Hall on Wednesday.

    The 16-U St. Thomas Cardinals were presented with a civic award after recently winning the Ontario championship.

    The team led the regular season with 19 wins and only one loss, followed by an undefeated showing in the London District Baseball Association Playoffs.

    Several more tournament wins led the team to its most grueling challenge yet, the seven-game Provincial Championships, where they took home the win on Labour Day weekend.

    The St. Thomas 16-U Cardinals won the Ontario Championship in Labour Day weekend in September, 2024. (CTV News file image)

