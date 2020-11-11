ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Every year, St. Joseph’s High School in St. Thomas has had a live Remembrance Day service in the gymnasium. Though that wasn’t possible this time around, it didn’t stop them from honouring those who served our country.

“Even though COVID is going to limit this it's not going prevent us or stop us from doing something that's so important.” said Greg Reynaert, a teacher at the school.

He said it took some organizing but the students and staff worked for weeks and pulled off a virtual ceremony with original poems and all.

“Working within the restrictions of COVID, none of the students could be filmed together so we had to film them individually,” said Reynaert.

“It's so important that we continue to educate these kids on why we pause and reflect and honour what the veterans did for us so many years ago.”