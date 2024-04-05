LONDON
London

    • Spring storm pelts parts of London, Ont. with ice pellets

    Pea-sized ice pellets pelts a pedestrian in Downtown London, Ont. on April 5, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Pea-sized ice pellets pelts a pedestrian in Downtown London, Ont. on April 5, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    The wild weather experienced in our region this spring included a bout of ice pellets on Friday.

    A brief storm passed through downtown London, Ont. over the lunch hour.

    Pea-sized ice pellets pelted pedestrians and accumulated on the ground.

    However, as quickly as it arrived— it melted away

    There were no reports of any damage.

