Spring-like conditions to kick off March

After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Midwestern Ontario is in store for a stretch of warm weather.

Saturday will see periods of rain or drizzle in the morning. By the afternoon, it’ll change to a mix of sun and cloud with some fog developing and a high of 10 degrees.

Mainly cloudy skies will stick around Saturday night with a low of plus 2.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches developing late in the afternoon. High 10.

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches. Low plus 2.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday: Cloudy. High 15.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 8.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.