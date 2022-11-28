Special weather statement issued for Wednesday

Powerful waves are seen on the waters of Port Stanley over the weekend of Nov. 19 - 20, 2022, as lake-effect storms battered areas of southern Ontario with fierce winds and heavy snowfall. (Source: Cody Evans) Powerful waves are seen on the waters of Port Stanley over the weekend of Nov. 19 - 20, 2022, as lake-effect storms battered areas of southern Ontario with fierce winds and heavy snowfall. (Source: Cody Evans)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver